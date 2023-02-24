UrduPoint.com

Tehran Says Will Support Iraq's Possible Mediating Role In Talks On JCPOA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Tehran Says Will Support Iraq's Possible Mediating Role in Talks on JCPOA

Tehran will support Iraq if it decides to take on a mediating role in talks on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Tehran will support Iraq if it decides to take on a mediating role in talks on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, told Sputnik.

"If Baghdad can play a mediating role to bring the parties back to the nuclear agreement, we surely will support this role," the spokesman said.

Iraq has repeatedly stressed its interest in the restoration of the JCPOA and improved dialogue between Washington and Tehran, saying that it would significantly contribute to peace in the region.

Earlier in February, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal, among other things.

The phone call was also followed by a meeting between Hussein and US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley in Washington. The two diplomats discussed the restoration of the JCPOA and the prospects for lifting sanctions against Tehran.

In 2015, Iran and China, France, Russia, the UK, the US plus Germany and the EU signed the JCPOA nuclear deal, which envisaged lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restricting the Iranian nuclear program. Under Donald Trump, the US withdrew from the deal, reimposing sanctions against Iran. The country reacted by reducing its obligations under the deal, including those concerning nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.

In December 2021, talks on the resumption of the JCPOA were resumed, however, a year later the progress on the deal became largely frozen.

