Tehran Says Zarif Skipping World Economic Forum Over Organizers' Unilateral Agenda Changes

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will no longer be traveling to the Swiss city of Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) due to the organizers' unilateral changes to the event's agenda, the ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will no longer be traveling to the Swiss city of Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) due to the organizers' unilateral changes to the event's agenda, the ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday.

On Tuesday, WEF President Borge Brende said that Zarif had canceled his visit to Davos because of the tense situation in his country.

"FM @JZarif had full intention to attend @wef Summit this year upon formal and in-person invitations from WEF.

Sadly, unilateral changes in mutually agreed arrangements on part of WEF - perhaps geared to have only one outcome - have prevented that. Missed opportunity for dialog[ue]," Mousavi wrote on Twitter.

The 50th World Economic Forum in Davos will be held from January 21-24. More than 50 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be in attendance.