Tehran Seeks to Put US Group United Against Nuclear Iran on Sponsors of Terrorism List

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Tehran plans to put the US not-for-profit organization United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) on the list of groups supporting terrorism, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tuesday.

"Iran will soon begin the process of including the US organization United Against Nuclear Iran in the list of sponsors of terrorism for their close ties and cooperation with terrorist groups," Mousavi said in a statement.