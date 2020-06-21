Tehran Sends Tanker With Food to Venezuela to Open 1st Iranian Supermarket - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Another tanker sent by Tehran to Venezuela, this time with food cargo to supply for the first ever Iranian supermarket in the Latin American country, is soon to approach its destination, the Iranian embassy in Caracas said on Saturday.

"Tomorrow [Sunday, June 21], the Golsan vessel will arrive with food cargo for the opening of the first Iranian supermarket in Venezuela. Another successful stage in the friendly and brotherly relations between our two countries," the embassy said on Twitter.

Over the past several weeks, Iran has sent five tankers to Venezuela loaded by fuel and equipment for oil refineries, much needed by Venezuela's crumbling oil infrastructure. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran was prepared to send more energy resources if Caracas asks.