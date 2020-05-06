UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Ships Medical Supplies To Germany, Lebanon, Afghanistan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:51 PM

Tehran Ships Medical Supplies to Germany, Lebanon, Afghanistan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said on Wednesday that Tehran delivered medical supplies to Germany, Lebanon and Afghanistan as a gesture of solidarity amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said on Wednesday that Tehran delivered medical supplies to Germany, Lebanon and Afghanistan as a gesture of solidarity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As [Iran] has progressed in flattening the #COVID19 curve, [Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif] promised to supply [other countries] with COVID19-related devices & equipment.

As a gesture of solidarity [Iran] has sent medical items to Afghanistan, Lebanon, Germany recently. [Iran] will keep lending a helping hand to nations in need. #StrongerTogether," Mousavi wrote on Twitter.

Kianush Jahanpur, the representative of the Health Ministry, said on Wednesday that the country recorded 101,650 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic after 1,680 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country amounts to 6,418. The total number of recoveries stands at 81,587.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Twitter Germany Tehran Lebanon

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

9 minutes ago

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

13 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific intensifies sanitation protocols for ..

17 minutes ago

PESCO restores power supply at Ibrahimzai Division ..

2 minutes ago

Stars and scientists call for world not to 'go bac ..

8 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja F ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.