Tehran Ships Medical Supplies to Germany, Lebanon, Afghanistan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said on Wednesday that Tehran delivered medical supplies to Germany, Lebanon and Afghanistan as a gesture of solidarity amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said on Wednesday that Tehran delivered medical supplies to Germany, Lebanon and Afghanistan as a gesture of solidarity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As [Iran] has progressed in flattening the #COVID19 curve, [Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif] promised to supply [other countries] with COVID19-related devices & equipment.

As a gesture of solidarity [Iran] has sent medical items to Afghanistan, Lebanon, Germany recently. [Iran] will keep lending a helping hand to nations in need. #StrongerTogether," Mousavi wrote on Twitter.

Kianush Jahanpur, the representative of the Health Ministry, said on Wednesday that the country recorded 101,650 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic after 1,680 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country amounts to 6,418. The total number of recoveries stands at 81,587.