UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Slams Riyadh For Provoking Regional Tensions, Expressing Preference To Washington

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:32 PM

Tehran Slams Riyadh for Provoking Regional Tensions, Expressing Preference to Washington

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, expressed the belief in an interview with Sputnik that Riyadh was provoking regional tensions and giving its resources to the US presidential administration, but noted that Tehran would still welcome the neighbor "with open arms" if it changed its policy

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, expressed the belief in an interview with Sputnik that Riyadh was provoking regional tensions and giving its resources to the US presidential administration, but noted that Tehran would still welcome the neighbor "with open arms" if it changed its policy.

"Unfortunately, Riyadh has given its prestige and resources to the [US President Donald] Trump administration and has taken the wrong path provoking war, bloodshed and imposing a blockade on the regional countries, including Yemen and Qatar," Khatibzadeh said.

"In the case if Riyadh takes the decision to ease tensions in the region and moves forward in this direction, Iran will welcome it with open arms," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Iran Yemen Riyadh Trump Qatar Tehran

Recent Stories

EU agrees to farm reform with tough new environmen ..

2 minutes ago

At least 15 Afghan people were killed in stampede ..

36 minutes ago

Four killed, 14 injured in blast at Maskan Chowran ..

2 minutes ago

Education at grassroots is government agenda: MPA ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims nine more lives

2 minutes ago

Arrangements for peaceful observance of Eid Miladu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.