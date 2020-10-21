Tehran Slams Riyadh for Provoking Regional Tensions, Expressing Preference to Washington

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, expressed the belief in an interview with Sputnik that Riyadh was provoking regional tensions and giving its resources to the US presidential administration, but noted that Tehran would still welcome the neighbor "with open arms" if it changed its policy

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, expressed the belief in an interview with Sputnik that Riyadh was provoking regional tensions and giving its resources to the US presidential administration, but noted that Tehran would still welcome the neighbor "with open arms" if it changed its policy.

"Unfortunately, Riyadh has given its prestige and resources to the [US President Donald] Trump administration and has taken the wrong path provoking war, bloodshed and imposing a blockade on the regional countries, including Yemen and Qatar," Khatibzadeh said.

"In the case if Riyadh takes the decision to ease tensions in the region and moves forward in this direction, Iran will welcome it with open arms," the spokesman added.