Tehran Slams US Attacks On Syria, Iraq As Acts Of Terrorism - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:54 PM

Tehran Slams US Attacks on Syria, Iraq as Acts of Terrorism - Foreign Ministry

Tehran considers US attacks on Syria and Iraq an act of terrorism and demands Washington withraw its forces from the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Tehran considers US attacks on Syria and Iraq an act of terrorism and demands Washington withraw its forces from the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Monday.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured on Friday. The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

"The US military aggression toward Iraq and Iraqis is direct evidence of US terrorism. [Tehran] condemns it," Mousavi said as published on the foreign ministry's Telegram blog.

He demanded that Washington stop interfering with Iraq's internal affairs and said that the presence of foreign troops in the region only led to an escalation of tensions

