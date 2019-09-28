(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi slammed Washington for refusal to endorse Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's request to visit the Ambassador of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi at a hospital in New York , where the latter is being treated for cancer

Earlier in the day, media reported that US will would agree for Zarif's visit to the hospital only if one of several US citizens detained by Iran was released.

"God willing, Majid will soon recover and return to his duties, but the shame will remain on the government that makes human problems a hostage to political goals," Araghchi wrote on Instagram.

The United States imposed a travel ban and assets freeze on Zarif in July as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran but granted him a visa for the trip to the UN General Assembly in September.

Washington said it would decide whether to grant Zarif travel visas on a case-by-case basis. During his trip to New York in July he was only allowed to travel between John F. Kennedy airport, the UN headquarters, his country's UN mission and the residence of the Iranian envoy.