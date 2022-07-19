UrduPoint.com

Tehran Summit To Allow Russia, Iran, Turkey To Discuss Variety Of Issues - Vershinin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Tehran Summit to Allow Russia, Iran, Turkey to Discuss Variety of Issues - Vershinin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Tuesday high-level meeting between Russia, Iran and Turkey in Iran's capital, Tehran, will give the countries' leaders an opportunity to discuss an array of issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"There will be a very important summit in Tehran with the participation of the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran. We call this format the Astana format, it was created, among other things, for the interaction of these leading countries in the interests of the Syrian settlement," Vershinin said.

Turkish media reported on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had arrived in Iran, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the trilateral summit of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana peace process on Syria.

"Today, like any summit, it should allow, by decision of the participants, to discuss all the issues of interest to these three countries," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister told reporters.

Last Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin would travel to Tehran on July 19 to participate in a trilateral summit on Syria with Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Tehran Astana Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan July Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

53 minutes ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

10 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

10 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

10 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.