Tehran Summit to Allow Russia, Iran, Turkey to Discuss Variety of Issues - Vershinin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Tuesday high-level meeting between Russia, Iran and Turkey in Iran's capital, Tehran, will give the countries' leaders an opportunity to discuss an array of issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"There will be a very important summit in Tehran with the participation of the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran. We call this format the Astana format, it was created, among other things, for the interaction of these leading countries in the interests of the Syrian settlement," Vershinin said.

Turkish media reported on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had arrived in Iran, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the trilateral summit of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana peace process on Syria.

"Today, like any summit, it should allow, by decision of the participants, to discuss all the issues of interest to these three countries," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister told reporters.

Last Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin would travel to Tehran on July 19 to participate in a trilateral summit on Syria with Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.