MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Afghan charge d'affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry over attacks on Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, media reported that anti-Iranian protests flared up in Afghanistan over alleged mistreatment of Afghan immigrants in Iran. Protesters pelleted the buildings of Iranian missions in Kabul and Herat with stones, burned tires and smashed security cameras before being dispersed by security forces.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry's director general for South Asia summoned the Afghan charge d'Affaires in Tehran on Tuesday to strongly protest against the attacks on the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul and the Iranian Consulate General in Herat," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the charge d'affaires was also informed about the cessation of work of the Iranian consular sections until the Afghan Foreign Ministry provides security guarantees for Iranian missions.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also called for legal action against the protesters, reminding Afghan representative of the government's responsibility to ensure safety of foreign diplomatic missions.