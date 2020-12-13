(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned German Ambassador in Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel over the European Union's criticism of the recent execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam.

On Saturday, Zam, who founded and ran the anti-government Amad news website and Telegram channel, was executed in Iran over accusations of fueling mass anti-government protests in 2017-2018 and receiving assistance from foreign intelligence agencies.

"Hans-Udo Muzel, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, was summoned after the European Union and the German Foreign Ministry released interventionist statements regarding Zam. In the Sunday meeting, the director general for European affairs at the Iranian foreign ministry strongly condemned the statements and dismissed them as interference in Iran's internal affairs," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the state-run Islamic Republic Of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Tehran is also planning to summon the French ambassador over the same reasons.

On Saturday, the French Foreign Ministry said it had strongly condemned the execution of Zam and saw it as a "barbaric" act.

In October 2019, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps arrested the Paris-based journalist. Zam was sentenced to death in June 2020. He was accused of working with French and Israeli intelligence agents against Iran and attempting to destabilize the situation in the country by encouraging mass anti-government protests on social media in 2017.

The nationwide rallies in Iran began in December 2017 and continued through January 2018 over what protesters called weak economic policies of the Iranian government and a spike in food prices. According to various media reports, hundreds have been arrested during the unrest.