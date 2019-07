Iran summoned the British ambassador in protest at Britain's "illegal interception" of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on Thursday, the foreign ministry said

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Iran summoned the British ambassador in protest at Britain's "illegal interception" of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.

The British territory's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said earlier that a supertanker suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions was detained in Gibraltar.