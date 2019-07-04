UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Summons UK Ambassador Over Iranian Tanker's 'Illegal Seizure' In Gibraltar Strait

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:59 PM

Tehran Summons UK Ambassador Over Iranian Tanker's 'Illegal Seizure' in Gibraltar Strait

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire over what it deemed was the "illegal seizure" of an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, the ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire over what it deemed was the "illegal seizure" of an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, the ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Spain's acting foreign minister, Josep Borrell, said that the port and law enforcement agencies of Gibraltar, with the help of the UK Royal Marines, had detained Grace 1, a super tanker believed to be carrying crude oil to Syria's Banyas refinery.

The vessel was detained at the request of the United States over allegedly violating Syria sanctions.

"The Foreign Ministry summoned the UK ambassador following the illegal seizure of the Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar by the UK Royal Navy," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page.

Grace 1 was carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil, the origin of which remains unconfirmed by the government, according to the local Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper.

Related Topics

Syria Twitter Oil Gibraltar Tehran Spain United Kingdom United States Government Million

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges students to reach out to global ..

48 minutes ago

Dutch crime boss 'the Nose' gets life for five mur ..

57 seconds ago

Putin, Pope Francis Discuss Syria, Ukraine, Venezu ..

58 seconds ago

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

1 minute ago

Stromboli clears up ash after deadly volcano erupt ..

1 minute ago

21 outlaws held; narcotic, weapons recovered in Is ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.