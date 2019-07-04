The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire over what it deemed was the "illegal seizure" of an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, the ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire over what it deemed was the "illegal seizure" of an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar , the ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Spain's acting foreign minister, Josep Borrell, said that the port and law enforcement agencies of Gibraltar, with the help of the UK Royal Marines, had detained Grace 1, a super tanker believed to be carrying crude oil to Syria's Banyas refinery.

The vessel was detained at the request of the United States over allegedly violating Syria sanctions.

"The Foreign Ministry summoned the UK ambassador following the illegal seizure of the Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar by the UK Royal Navy," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page.

Grace 1 was carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil, the origin of which remains unconfirmed by the government, according to the local Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper.