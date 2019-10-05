UrduPoint.com
Tehran To Explain Reasons For Detention Of Russian Journalist Yuzik Soon - Russian Embassy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:21 PM

Iranian authorities will explain the reasons for the detention of Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik in Tehran soon, the Russian Embassy in Iran said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Iranian authorities will explain the reasons for the detention of Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik in Tehran soon, the Russian Embassy in Iran said on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, the embassy said that Yuzik had arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport had been seized at the airport for unknown reasons. It added that she had been arrested on October 2 at a hotel. Yuzik's relatives claim that she is being accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence.

"Our partners promised to inform us in the near future on the issues we had raised," the embassy said in a Telegram channel.

The diplomatic mission noted that it was in constant contact with Iranian authorities and was doing everything possible to release Yuzik, demanding consular access to her and clarification on what had happened.

On Friday, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said, during a conversation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, that Yuzik would soon be released.

