Tehran to Host Next Round of IAEA-Iran Consultations by End-November - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The next round of consultations between the IAEA and Iran should take place in Tehran before the end of the month, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The next round of consultations between the IAEA and Iran should take place in Tehran before the end of the month, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"Just before the end of the month, another round of consultations between IAEA experts and the Iranian side should take place. It was supposed to meet in Tehran. I hope these plans will remain in force," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.