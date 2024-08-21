Open Menu

Tehran To Host Trilateral Meeting To Increase Flight Capacity

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Tehran to host trilateral meeting to increase flight capacity

Reza Nakhjavani, the managing director of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, has said that a trilateral meeting attended by Tehran, Karachi, and Muscat will be held in the Iranian capital to exchange views on increasing flight capacity

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Reza Nakhjavani, the managing director of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, has said that a trilateral meeting attended by Tehran, Karachi, and Muscat will be held in the Iranian capital to exchange views on increasing flight capacity.

Nakhjavani told reporters on Tuesday that the trilateral meeting will be held in the future to agree on air traffic exchange points and increase the capacity to receive flights from the three cities.

He pointed out that air traffic management(ATM) of the northern Indian Ocean and the Oman Sea is being done by Iran’s Tehran, Pakistan’s Karachi, and Oman’s Muscat.

Meetings are also being held with Baghdad air traffic management to help them regulate the flow of Arbaeen air traffic to Iraqi airports, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Exchange Iran Company Oman Traffic Tehran Muscat From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From World