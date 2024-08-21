Tehran to host trilateral meeting to increase flight capacity

Reza Nakhjavani, the managing director of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, has said that a trilateral meeting attended by Tehran, Karachi, and Muscat will be held in the Iranian capital to exchange views on increasing flight capacity

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Reza Nakhjavani, the managing director of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, has said that a trilateral meeting attended by Tehran, Karachi, and Muscat will be held in the Iranian capital to exchange views on increasing flight capacity.

Nakhjavani told reporters on Tuesday that the trilateral meeting will be held in the future to agree on air traffic exchange points and increase the capacity to receive flights from the three cities.

He pointed out that air traffic management(ATM) of the northern Indian Ocean and the Oman Sea is being done by Iran’s Tehran, Pakistan’s Karachi, and Oman’s Muscat.

Meetings are also being held with Baghdad air traffic management to help them regulate the flow of Arbaeen air traffic to Iraqi airports, he added.