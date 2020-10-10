UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran To Impose Fines For Virus Regulation Breaches As Caseload Soars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:46 PM

Tehran to impose fines for virus regulation breaches as caseload soars

Iran is to start imposing fines for breaches of health regulations in the capital, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday, after daily coronavirus infections hit a record high this week

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Iran is to start imposing fines for breaches of health regulations in the capital, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday, after daily coronavirus infections hit a record high this week.

Iran has previously held back from using fines to enforce mask wearing in public and other health protocols, but they will now be imposed in the capital Tehran, Rouhani told a televised meeting of the country's coronavirus taskforce.

The police, the Basij paramilitary force and health inspectors will have powers to impose the fines, and offenders will have two weeks to make payment into a health ministry account, Rouhani said in a televised speech during the weekly coronavirus taskforce meeting.

Breaches punishable by a fine include refusal to quarantine while sick and failure to wear a mask in a public space or require a customer to do so.

Fines range from 500,000 rials ($1.60) for not wearing a mask to a maximum of 10 million ($32.

80) for businesses not observing health protocols.

The fines represent a not insignificant sum for Iranians who have endured a deep recession since Washington reimposed crippling economic sanctions in 2018.

The minimum monthly wage stands at around 18 million rials, worth less than $60 following a sharp fall in the value of the Currency.

Iran's daily death toll from the novel coronavirus hit a record high of 239 on Wednesday. Daily infections reached a new high of 4,392 the following day.

The virus has now killed more than 28,000 people and infected more than 492,300 in Iran, according to health ministry figures.

Tehran authorities shut most public spaces and cancelled public events for a week last Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Those restrictions have been extended until Wednesday, governor Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey told state television.

Related Topics

Police Governor Iran Washington Fine Tehran 2018 TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Incumbent PM is the most ineligible in country’s ..

4 minutes ago

IRSA releases 134,300 cusecs water

40 seconds ago

Coronavirus claims 4 more lives in Punjab

47 seconds ago

Malik Amin Aslam for rights to residents of NA- 56 ..

5 minutes ago

N. Korea's Kim: 'We will continue to strengthen ou ..

5 minutes ago

India's BJP leader's Taiwan posters near Chinese e ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.