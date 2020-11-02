UrduPoint.com
Tehran To Look At New US President's Policy Toward Iranian Nuclear Program - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 06:40 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Iran will  examine the policies put forward by the new US President regardless of his party affiliation, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"We will look at what policy the new US government will implement, no matter which party it may be affiliated with. Both parties realized how their policies have failed, they did not achieve their goals. The scope of the negotiations is clear - Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (on Iranian nuclear program)," Khatibzadeh said during the briefing.

According to him, for negotiations within the framework of the agreement, the United States must return to it, compensate for the damage, and stop the terrorist war against Iran.

The United States quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 and implemented hard-line policies against Tehran. Under the JCPOA, Iran was given reprieve from international sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. Earlier this year, the US tried to campaign for the restoration of international sanctions on Iran, specifically, an extension to the arms embargo, but all of its draft resolutions ended up being rejected.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3. The current head of state, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic party's nominee are competing for the top post.

