UrduPoint.com

Tehran To Reconsider Plans For IAEA Visit Following Agency's Resolution - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Tehran to Reconsider Plans for IAEA Visit Following Agency's Resolution - Foreign Ministry

Iran will take necessary measures regarding the upcoming visit of a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran, while taking into account its recent resolution accusing Iran of lack of cooperation with the agency, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Iran will take necessary measures regarding the upcoming visit of a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran, while taking into account its recent resolution accusing Iran of lack of cooperation with the agency, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

On November 17, the IAEA Board of Governor adopted a resolution, drafted by the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, by 26 votes in favor, 2 against and 5 abstentions. The document obligated Iran to cooperate with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

"Of course, under new circumstances ... given a political resolution ... adopted by the the IAEA Board of Governor against Iran... measures will be taken. It is necessary that issues (regarding IAEA delegation's visit) will be reconsidered and the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization.

.. implements necessary measures," Kanaani was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

Earlier in the month, Iran agreed to a visit of an IAEA delegation to discuss the issue of uranium traces at Iran's undeclared facilities. According to Kanaani, the IAEA visit would take place at "appropriate time."

In June, the IAEA governing board also passed a similar resolution initiated by the same countries. The document criticized Iran for insufficient cooperation in a probe into uranium traces discovered at three undeclared sites in 2019. Tehran rejected the resolution as "politicized" and disconnected surveillance cameras at nuclear sites beyond its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Related Topics

Resolution Governor Iran Nuclear France Visit Germany Tehran Same United Kingdom United States June November 2019

Recent Stories

USAID hosts round-table on climate challenges to P ..

USAID hosts round-table on climate challenges to Pakistan's textile sector

36 seconds ago
 Finnair to Cut Almost 150 Employees Following Clos ..

Finnair to Cut Almost 150 Employees Following Closure of Russian Airspace - Comp ..

38 seconds ago
 Dutch Climate Minister Calls COP27 Results 'Extrem ..

Dutch Climate Minister Calls COP27 Results 'Extremely Disappointing'

39 seconds ago
 Ashrafi for 'Charter of Pakistan' to bring economi ..

Ashrafi for 'Charter of Pakistan' to bring economic stability

41 seconds ago
 Batters dominate tenth round matches of Quaid trop ..

Batters dominate tenth round matches of Quaid trophy

5 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons principal secretaries on ..

Lahore High Court summons principal secretaries on plea against Quran's 'distort ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.