(@FahadShabbir)

Iran will take necessary measures regarding the upcoming visit of a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran, while taking into account its recent resolution accusing Iran of lack of cooperation with the agency, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Iran will take necessary measures regarding the upcoming visit of a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran, while taking into account its recent resolution accusing Iran of lack of cooperation with the agency, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

On November 17, the IAEA Board of Governor adopted a resolution, drafted by the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, by 26 votes in favor, 2 against and 5 abstentions. The document obligated Iran to cooperate with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

"Of course, under new circumstances ... given a political resolution ... adopted by the the IAEA Board of Governor against Iran... measures will be taken. It is necessary that issues (regarding IAEA delegation's visit) will be reconsidered and the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization.

.. implements necessary measures," Kanaani was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

Earlier in the month, Iran agreed to a visit of an IAEA delegation to discuss the issue of uranium traces at Iran's undeclared facilities. According to Kanaani, the IAEA visit would take place at "appropriate time."

In June, the IAEA governing board also passed a similar resolution initiated by the same countries. The document criticized Iran for insufficient cooperation in a probe into uranium traces discovered at three undeclared sites in 2019. Tehran rejected the resolution as "politicized" and disconnected surveillance cameras at nuclear sites beyond its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).