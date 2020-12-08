UrduPoint.com
Tehran To Stand By Damascus Until Final Elimination Of Terrorism - Iranian President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Tehran to Stand by Damascus Until Final Elimination of Terrorism - Iranian President

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Iran has always supported and will stand by the Syrian government "until the final victory" over terrorism, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Faisal Mekdad.

The meeting was held as part of Mekdad's first foreign visit after his appointment to this post. The minister arrived in Tehran on Sunday and held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the next day.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been by the side of the Syrian government and people and will be on this path until the final victory," Rouhani said, as quoted by the presidential office.

The Iranian leader also said that the common goal of the two countries was to combat "the Zionist occupiers [of Golan Heights]" and terrorism.

In addition, the sides discussed the settlement of the Syrian crisis, including the Astana peace process. In this regard, Rouhani expressed hope that parliamentary elections would be held in Damascus next year.

Mekdad, in turn, confirmed the intention to call a presidential election in 2021.

While discussing the fight against terrorism, the officials also touched upon the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"By assassinating Martyr Soleimani, the enemies wanted to take revenge on the resistance of not only the Iranian nation, but the resistance of the entire nations of the region and with the martyrdom of Martyr Fakhrizadeh, they wanted to take revenge on the progress of science and technology," Rouhani said.

Syria has been engulfed in civil war since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The so-called Astana trio, which includes Russia, Turkey and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve a peaceful settlement since the first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017.

