UrduPoint.com

Tehran To Swiftly Respond To Hostile Actions By US, 'European Troika' - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Tehran to Swiftly Respond to Hostile Actions by US, 'European Troika' - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that any actions taken against Iran by the United States and the three European members of the JCPOA multiparty nuclear agreement the United Kingdom, France and Germany will receive a swift and appropriate response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that any actions taken against Iran by the United States and the three European members of the JCPOA multiparty nuclear agreement the United Kingdom, France and Germany will receive a swift and appropriate response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the top diplomats discussed the sanctions removal talks and other issues related to the relations between the bloc and Tehran during a phone conversation.

"Amirabdollahian pointed to a law approved by the Iranian parliament, warning any move by the #US and the European troika at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) will be definitely met with an appropriate, effective and immediate response from the IR #Iran," the ministry tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett claimed that Tehran was deceiving the IAEA to achieve nuclear weapons capabilities and warned that Israel is ready to defend itself should the international community fail to succeed in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons in the relevant time frame.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Parliament Nuclear France Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Senegalese President Calls for Lifting Sanctions F ..

Senegalese President Calls for Lifting Sanctions From Russia's Food Products

6 minutes ago
 Govt welcomes ceasefire extension with TTP: Marriy ..

Govt welcomes ceasefire extension with TTP: Marriyum

6 minutes ago
 EU to Blame for Whipping Up Panic in Markets, Risi ..

EU to Blame for Whipping Up Panic in Markets, Rising Energy Prices - Moscow

6 minutes ago
 EU Should Stop Diverting Trade Flows to Detriment ..

EU Should Stop Diverting Trade Flows to Detriment of Developing Countries - Mosc ..

8 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland Must Stop Supporting Terrorism for ..

Sweden, Finland Must Stop Supporting Terrorism for NATO Membership - Erdogan

8 minutes ago
 SPSC to be made functional soon : Barrister Murtaz ..

SPSC to be made functional soon : Barrister Murtaza Wahab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.