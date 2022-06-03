Tehran to Swiftly Respond to Hostile Actions by US, 'European Troika' - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that any actions taken against Iran by the United States and the three European members of the JCPOA multiparty nuclear agreement the United Kingdom, France and Germany will receive a swift and appropriate response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

According to the ministry, the top diplomats discussed the sanctions removal talks and other issues related to the relations between the bloc and Tehran during a phone conversation.

"Amirabdollahian pointed to a law approved by the Iranian parliament, warning any move by the #US and the European troika at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) will be definitely met with an appropriate, effective and immediate response from the IR #Iran," the ministry tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett claimed that Tehran was deceiving the IAEA to achieve nuclear weapons capabilities and warned that Israel is ready to defend itself should the international community fail to succeed in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons in the relevant time frame.