Tehran To Up Energy Supplies After Becoming SCO Member - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will increase energy supplies from Russia and Iran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will increase energy supplies from Russia and Iran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council, Iran has become a full-fledged member of the SCO.

"With the accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Shanghai Organization, big changes will take place. One of the achievements in the field of energy supply for us and Russia is that we can supply more fuel," Safari said.

