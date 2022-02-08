Tehran Transfers to Moscow Proposals to Expand Energy Cooperation - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Tehran has handed over to Moscow a number of proposals to expand cooperation in the energy sector, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik.

Last month, Tehran proposed Moscow to make swap supplies of liquefied gas from Russia to the south of Iran for its further export to any part of the world. The ambassador noted that during the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow in January, a separate meeting was held between the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission.

"At the meeting, the Iranian side presented a number of proposals for expanding trade and economic cooperation, including in the energy sector. The proposals are taken into consideration by the Russian specialized departments," Dzhagaryan said.

Moscow expects that during the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which is to be held in Russia this year, the proposals will be taken into account in the final documents and possible bilateral agreements between the economic operators of Russia and Iran.