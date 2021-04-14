UrduPoint.com
Tehran Urges IAEA To Take Action To Prevent Incidents Like One At Natanz Nuclear Plant

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:53 PM

Tehran Urges IAEA to Take Action to Prevent Incidents Like One at Natanz Nuclear Plant

Iran has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take effective measures against actions of states such as the alleged involvement of Israel in an accident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said in a letter to Director General Rafael Grossi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Iran has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take effective measures against actions of states such as the alleged involvement of Israel in an accident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said in a letter to Director General Rafael Grossi.

On Sunday, Tehran reported an incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility that damaged the plant's electricity distribution network in what the country's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described as "nuclear terrorism." According to Abadi, "a terrorist act" was planned by Israel.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran also looks forward to effective preventative measures being taken by the Agency and its peace-seeking Member States against such ruthless remarks and actions.

The responsibility for any failure in this respect will lie solely with the Agency and others who indirectly render their support by closing their eyes to these reckless behavior," Abadi wrote in the letter, released on Twitter.

According to the diplomat, the agency and other international organizations concerned have not acknowledged many such "vicious terrorist acts by [the] Israeli regime," which he claims are "crimes" violating international law and the UN Charter, and undermining the safety of nuclear installations operated by middle East nations.

In the meantime, the IAEA inspectors visited the Natanz facility on Wednesday and continue to monitor the country's nuclear activity.

