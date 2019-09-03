UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Verifies Reports On Netherlands' Involvement In Sabotage Of Iranian Nuclear Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Tehran Verifies Reports on Netherlands' Involvement in Sabotage of Iranian Nuclear Program

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Tehran is concerned over media reports regarding the alleged involvement of the Netherlands in sabotaging Iran's nuclear program in 2007 and is currently verifying these reports, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Volkskrant newspaper reported, citing sources and based on its own investigation, that back then an agent of the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service had infiltrated the nuclear facility in Natanz and spread a disastrous virus that set the Islamic Republic's nuclear program back by years.

Reportedly, the virus had been named Stuxnet and was developed by the Israeli and US security forces. The media added that Germany, the United Kingdom and France had also been involved in the operation, code-named "Olympic Games."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iranian Embassy in the Netherlands are carefully verifying this information," Mousavi said.

The spokesman also noted that the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over the issue to a delegation of the Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry, which was currently in Tehran on an official visit.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear France Visit Germany Tehran United Kingdom Netherlands Olympics Media

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

19 minutes ago

Beirut Lodges Protest With Ankara Over Denouncemen ..

19 minutes ago

Italy's Five Star Members Vote 79.3 Percent to Bac ..

19 minutes ago

Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria Offers Firs ..

19 minutes ago

Second Russian Girl Drowns in Hotel Pool in Turkis ..

19 minutes ago

Ukraine's Parliament Sends President's Bill on Con ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.