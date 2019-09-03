Tehran Verifies Reports on Netherlands' Involvement in Sabotage of Iranian Nuclear Program

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Tehran is concerned over media reports regarding the alleged involvement of the Netherlands in sabotaging Iran's nuclear program in 2007 and is currently verifying these reports, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Volkskrant newspaper reported, citing sources and based on its own investigation, that back then an agent of the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service had infiltrated the nuclear facility in Natanz and spread a disastrous virus that set the Islamic Republic's nuclear program back by years.

Reportedly, the virus had been named Stuxnet and was developed by the Israeli and US security forces. The media added that Germany, the United Kingdom and France had also been involved in the operation, code-named "Olympic Games."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iranian Embassy in the Netherlands are carefully verifying this information," Mousavi said.

The spokesman also noted that the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over the issue to a delegation of the Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry, which was currently in Tehran on an official visit.