Tehran Views US Sanctions as Failure After New Round of Restrictive Measures Against Iran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The United States should realize that its sanctions policy has failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday, commenting on the new US sanctions against Iranian financial institutions.

"The United States should admit that its sanctions policy has failed," Mousavi said.

According to the spokesman, there is nothing new in these sanctions, as "these are old sanctions in a new form."

On Friday, Washington announced new sanctions against Iran for its alleged role in the drone attacks against Saudi oil facilities.

The United States, in particular, sanctioned Iran's Central Bank for providing billions of dollars to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its Quds Force, and Hezbollah. It also sanctioned Iran's National Development Fund, which the US Treasury Department says is a major source of foreign currency and funding for the Quds Force, Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.