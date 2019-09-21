UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Views US Sanctions As Failure After New Round Of Restrictive Measures Against Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tehran Views US Sanctions as Failure After New Round of Restrictive Measures Against Iran

The United States should realize that its sanctions policy has failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday, commenting on the new US sanctions against Iranian financial institutions

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The United States should realize that its sanctions policy has failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday, commenting on the new US sanctions against Iranian financial institutions.

"The United States should admit that its sanctions policy has failed," Mousavi said.

According to the spokesman, there is nothing new in these sanctions, as "these are old sanctions in a new form."

On Friday, Washington announced new sanctions against Iran for its alleged role in the drone attacks against Saudi oil facilities.

The United States, in particular, sanctioned Iran's Central Bank for providing billions of dollars to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its Quds Force, and Hezbollah. It also sanctioned Iran's National Development Fund, which the US Treasury Department says is a major source of foreign currency and funding for the Quds Force, Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Oil Saudi Bank United States Billion

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

18 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

33 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

33 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

33 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

48 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.