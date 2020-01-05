TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Markus Leitner, the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, whose country represents the United States' interests in Iran, over recent threats from US President Donald Trump to strike Iranian sites.

"The Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Abbas Araghchi, expressed strong protests by Iran regarding threats that violate international norms and law," the ministry said in a statement, further noting that such hostile threats on historic sites constitute a war crime.

Trump previously claimed that the US had identified 52 Iranian sites, including some that are important to Iran, that would be attacked "very fast and very hard" if Tehran would strike any US citizens or assets.

"Iran is ready to respond to any threats or actions regarding national security and territorial integrity," Araghchi said, as quoted by the foreign ministry.