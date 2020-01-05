UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Voices Protest Over Trump's Threats To Swiss Ambassador Representing US In Iran

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Tehran Voices Protest Over Trump's Threats to Swiss Ambassador Representing US in Iran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Markus Leitner, the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, whose country represents the United States' interests in Iran, over recent threats from US President Donald Trump to strike Iranian sites.

"The Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Abbas Araghchi, expressed strong protests by Iran regarding threats that violate international norms and law," the ministry said in a statement, further noting that such hostile threats on historic sites constitute a war crime.

Trump previously claimed that the US had identified 52 Iranian sites, including some that are important to Iran, that would be attacked "very fast and very hard" if Tehran would strike any US citizens or assets.

"Iran is ready to respond to any threats or actions regarding national security and territorial integrity," Araghchi said, as quoted by the foreign ministry.

Related Topics

Iran Trump Tehran United States Sunday National University From

Recent Stories

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

16 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.