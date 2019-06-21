UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Voices Protest Over US Drone Incident To Swiss Envoy Representing US Interests

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:49 PM

Tehran Voices Protest Over US Drone Incident to Swiss Envoy Representing US Interests

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has voiced Tehran's protest to Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner, acting on behalf of Washington in the Middle East country, over the recent incident with US spy drone's invasion to the country's airspace, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has voiced Tehran's protest to Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner, acting on behalf of Washington in the middle East country, over the recent incident with US spy drone's invasion to the country's airspace, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Thursday that it had shot down a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, for violating Iran's airspace. The US military initially denied the claims. US President Donald Trump initially said Iran made "a very big mistake" but later told reporters he doubted the drone shoot down was intentional.

"In talks late on Thursday, Araqchi told Markus Leitner � whose country represents the US interests in the Islamic Republic � that there was 'indisputable' evidence that the drone had violated Iran's airspace," the statement said.

Araqchi noted that Iran retrieved fragments of the downed drone from the country's territorial waters, while stressing that "Iran does not seek a war and conflict in the Persian Gulf."�

The Iranian foreign minister also urged the United States not to take rash steps in the region.

Related Topics

Drone Protest Iran Washington Trump Tehran United States Middle East From

Recent Stories

Health care: A vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) c ..

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong protests: Thousands surround police head ..

2 minutes ago

MP Mark Field accused of assaulting Greenpeace act ..

13 minutes ago

Rs5-7 hike expected in petrol prices

21 minutes ago

The country under the burden of Rs24 trillion debt ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO books 30 power pilferers, confiscates transf ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.