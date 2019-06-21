Tehran Voices Protest Over US Drone Incident to Swiss Envoy Representing US Interests

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has voiced Tehran's protest to Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner, acting on behalf of Washington in the Middle East country, over the recent incident with US spy drone's invasion to the country's airspace, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has voiced Tehran's protest to Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner, acting on behalf of Washington in the middle East country, over the recent incident with US spy drone's invasion to the country's airspace, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Thursday that it had shot down a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, for violating Iran's airspace. The US military initially denied the claims. US President Donald Trump initially said Iran made "a very big mistake" but later told reporters he doubted the drone shoot down was intentional.

"In talks late on Thursday, Araqchi told Markus Leitner � whose country represents the US interests in the Islamic Republic � that there was 'indisputable' evidence that the drone had violated Iran's airspace," the statement said.

Araqchi noted that Iran retrieved fragments of the downed drone from the country's territorial waters, while stressing that "Iran does not seek a war and conflict in the Persian Gulf."�

The Iranian foreign minister also urged the United States not to take rash steps in the region.