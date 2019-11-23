Tehran Vows to Deal 'Crushing Blow' to Nations Involved in Unrest in Iran If Proof Found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri threatened countries of the region on Saturday with harsh consequences if their role in instigating last week's nationwide rallies was confirmed.

"Some countries of the region must know that if clues are found that they have been involved in provoking riots inside Iran, then their goose is cooked in the region because Iran is not a country to be joked in this way or to tolerate such behaviors," Jahangiri said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

He added that they would "receive a crushing blow if it is found that foreigners have intervened in domestic affairs of Iran and have inflicted costs and damages on the Iranian nation.

"

Protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the government's decision to suddenly increase the price of gasoline. Some of them turned violent and resulted in casualties among protesters and security forces. Afterward, a number of counterrallies took place in Iran in protest against the unrest.

According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organized by the United States and Israel to undermine Iran's national security. Washington notably openly voiced support for demonstrators.