UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Vows To Deal 'Crushing Blow' To Nations Involved In Unrest In Iran If Proof Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:15 PM

Tehran Vows to Deal 'Crushing Blow' to Nations Involved in Unrest in Iran If Proof Found

Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri threatened countries of the region on Saturday with harsh consequences if their role in instigating last week's nationwide rallies was confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri threatened countries of the region on Saturday with harsh consequences if their role in instigating last week's nationwide rallies was confirmed.

"Some countries of the region must know that if clues are found that they have been involved in provoking riots inside Iran, then their goose is cooked in the region because Iran is not a country to be joked in this way or to tolerate such behaviors," Jahangiri said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

He added that they would "receive a crushing blow if it is found that foreigners have intervened in domestic affairs of Iran and have inflicted costs and damages on the Iranian nation.

"

Protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the government's decision to suddenly increase the price of gasoline. Some of them turned violent and resulted in casualties among protesters and security forces. Afterward, a number of counterrallies took place in Iran in protest against the unrest.

According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organized by the United States and Israel to undermine Iran's national security. Washington notably openly voiced support for demonstrators.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Israel Iran Washington Threatened Price United States Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine, IMF Achieve Progress in Discussions on Ne ..

2 minutes ago

DG health confirms 3 new polio cases in Sindh

2 minutes ago

Model courts awards death sentence to six, RI to 1 ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt striving for poor friendly system: Quresh ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq Reopens Southern Checkpoint on Border with Ir ..

6 minutes ago

Citizens urged to make city waste free zone

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.