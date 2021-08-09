Tehran Vows to Make Every Effort to Reach Peace in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Tehran is concerned about the latest developments in Afghanistan and will make every effort at the regional and international levels to contribute to peace in the country, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

The remark came in the wake of the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) claiming to have taken control of a number of provincial capitals, with the first one ” Zaranj, the center of Nimruz ” said to be seized on Friday.

Kabul has denied the Taliban's advances.

"Iran is deeply concerned about the developments in Afghanistan ... Iran is using all its capabilities at the regional and international level to achieve peace in Afghanistan," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the state-run ISNA news agency.

Tehran has repeatedly expressed readiness to facilitate peace in the neighboring country. Last month, Iran hosted a meeting between delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban.