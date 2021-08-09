UrduPoint.com

Tehran Vows To Make Every Effort To Reach Peace In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Tehran Vows to Make Every Effort to Reach Peace in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Tehran is concerned about the latest developments in Afghanistan and will make every effort at the regional and international levels to contribute to peace in the country, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

The remark came in the wake of the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) claiming to have taken control of a number of provincial capitals, with the first one ” Zaranj, the center of Nimruz ” said to be seized on Friday.

Kabul has denied the Taliban's advances.

"Iran is deeply concerned about the developments in Afghanistan ... Iran is using all its capabilities at the regional and international level to achieve peace in Afghanistan," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the state-run ISNA news agency.

Tehran has repeatedly expressed readiness to facilitate peace in the neighboring country. Last month, Iran hosted a meeting between delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Iran Russia Zaranj Isna Tehran All Government

Recent Stories

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one p ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one place with a complimentary Expo ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital ..

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital pleading&#039; 24 hours a day ..

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide a ..

Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide air navigation services

17 minutes ago
 Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Guj ..

Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Gujranwala

21 minutes ago
 Infinix partners with Daraz for Independence Day s ..

Infinix partners with Daraz for Independence Day sale!

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.