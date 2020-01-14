Tehran Vows to Respond Decisively to Any Destructive Actions Against JCPOA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran will respond decisively to any destructive measures regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Tehran will respond decisively to any destructive measures regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tuesday.

Germany, France and the UK, commonly referred to as the EU big three, said in a joint statement earlier in the day that they were left with no choice but to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 deal, given Iran's reduction of its JCPOA obligations.

"Once again, for everyone, and especially for the three European states participating in the nuclear deal, we emphasize that any destructive measures, betrayal and unfriendly actions will receive an adequate decisive response," Mousavi said in a statement posted in his official Telegram channel.