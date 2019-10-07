Tehran Waives Visa Requirements for Iraqis for Two Months - Embassy

Tehran announced its decision to temporarily waive entry visas for Iraqi travelers starting on October 24 as a measure intended to strengthen bilateral friendly relations, Iran's Embassy in Baghdad said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Tehran announced its decision to temporarily waive entry visas for Iraqi travelers starting on October 24 as a measure intended to strengthen bilateral friendly relations, Iran 's Embassy in Baghdad said on Monday.

"All Iraqi citizens can travel to Iran between October 24 and December 27 without needing to receive a visa from Iranian representatives in Iraq," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy noted that the measure was a reciprocation of Baghdad's lifting of visa requirements for Iranians traveling during the months of Muharram and Safar (from September 1 to October 30) to pilgrimage sites in Iraq.

The measure coincides with ongoing anti-government violent protests in Iraq. According to Iraq's Interior Ministry, over 100 people have been killed in the protests, with media estimating the unofficial numbers to be higher. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi ordered that an investigation be launched into military officers suspected of using excessive force in the protests.