UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Wants Gazprom To Work In Iran - Russian Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:13 PM

Tehran Wants Gazprom to Work in Iran - Russian Energy Minister

Iran has spoken to Russia at a session of an intergovernmental commission on Tuesday about its interest in working with Russian gas giant Gazprom, developing oil fields and liquefied natural gas projects in particular, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said

ISFAHAN (Iraq) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Iran has spoken to Russia at a session of an intergovernmental commission on Tuesday about its interest in working with Russian gas giant Gazprom, developing oil fields and liquefied natural gas projects in particular, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Iran has raised this issue, they are interested in Gazprom taking part in the projects such as oil fields and the LNG projects and swap contracts," Novak, who co-chairs the commission, told reporters, when asked if Gazprom's work in Iran was discussed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Russia Oil June Gas 2019

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Kiev Receives, Investigates Bomb Thr ..

33 seconds ago

Efforts Underway to Return Russia to PACE, While T ..

35 seconds ago

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre promises fresh su ..

29 minutes ago

Police foil smuggling bid of illegal diesel

37 seconds ago

Russian Energy Ministry, Firms Protect Energy Netw ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.