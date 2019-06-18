Tehran Wants Gazprom to Work in Iran - Russian Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Iran has spoken to Russia at a session of an intergovernmental commission on Tuesday about its interest in working with Russian gas giant Gazprom, developing oil fields and liquefied natural gas projects in particular, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said

"Iran has raised this issue, they are interested in Gazprom taking part in the projects such as oil fields and the LNG projects and swap contracts," Novak, who co-chairs the commission, told reporters, when asked if Gazprom's work in Iran was discussed.