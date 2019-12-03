Tehran Wants to Sue US $130Bln for Civil Unrest in Iran - Court Authorities

Iran wants to recover $130 billion from the United States due to unrest in the country, Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Iran wants to recover $130 billion from the United States due to unrest in the country, Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Tuesday.

Esmaili said lawsuits and complaints had been filed by Iranian citizens directly affected by "US actions.

"

"To date, more than 360 cases and claims of citizens against the US government have been considered," he said, noting that a court in Iran demanded to recover $130 billion from the United States.

"The government and the Foreign Ministry should help implement these orders against the US government in favor of our citizens," the Mizan news agency quoted Esmaili as saying.