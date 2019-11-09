Tehran Warns Nuclear Deal May Die Before US Election If No Solution Found in Coming Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The 2015 nuclear deal may collapse well before the 2020 US presidential election if no solution is found in a matter of several months, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

"Elections in the US or Iran have no place in our calculations when it comes to our national interests and national security.

We have actually been exercising our policies regardless of who will become elected in the next presidential election in the United States," Araghchi said on the sidelines of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

He warned that the most negative scenario might emerge even before the US vote.

"If you cannot find a solution for the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and a current crisis that we are in in the coming months, I think we will soon reach the end of the JCPOA, even months before the US elections," he pointed out.