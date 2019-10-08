Tehran Warns Turkey Against Commencing Operation in Syria After US Withdrawal

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Tehran opposes Turkey 's plans to launch an offensive in northeast Syria and stresses that it may lead to "extensive human and material damage," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the White House announced that US troops would be pulling out of northern Syria, paving the way for Turkey to launch its military operation against Kurdish forces in the region. The offensive has long been promised by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Although Iran's Foreign Ministry hopes for peace and stability in Syria and the region in light of the recent US actions [withdrawal of forces], the ministry expresses its concerns about Turkey's possible military operation on Syrian territory," the ministry said in a statement.

Tehran opposes any possible military operation by Turkey in Syria, as the move would "result in extensive human and material damage.

The ministry stressed that Iran was ready to establish urgent contacts with the Turkish and Syrian authorities to address the issue of concern on both sides in a peaceful manner. Tehran also respects Syria's territorial integrity and calls for the implementation of the Adana agreement, which Ankara and Damascus signed in 1998.

This agreement states Syria's pledge to reject the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Syria vowed to take urgent steps to prohibit the PKK, designated as terrorist group by Turkey, from operating on Syria's territory and instead cooperate with Ankara to take measures and give assurances that the PKK would no longer be welcomed in Syria.