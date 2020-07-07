Tehran Warns UN Arms Embargo Extension to 'Fully' Destroy JCPOA

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

The United Nations Security Council will completely ruin the Iranian nuclear deal if it heeds to the US calls to extend the arms embargo upon its expiration in the fall, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The United Nations Security Council will completely ruin the Iranian nuclear deal if it heeds to the US calls to extend the arms embargo upon its expiration in the fall, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.

In late June, the United States introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran before it expires in mid-October. Russia and China have already voiced their opposition to the draft resolution.

"The extension of the arms embargo on Iran will fully destroy the nuclear deal. We have informed the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] JCPOA members about it," Rabiei said at a press briefing.

On July 2, Rabiei told Sputnik that Tehran was taking into account all scenarios related to the embargo's possible extension.

In turn, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the embargo would be lifted automatically, and no third-party resolution was required. According to him, neither the US nor the European Union can decide whether the embargo will be lifted.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The JCPOA stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and has since reimplemented wide-ranging unilateral sanctions on Iran.

