Tehran Warns US Against Any Military Action Against Iran - General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Tehran will strongly retaliate if Washington conducts any military action against Iran , a senior spokesman for the Iranian General Staff said in an interview to Tasnim published on Saturday amid escalating tensions between the two states.

"Threat for threat means that if the enemy fires a single bullet at us, it will receive 10 bullets and have to pay a heavy cost ... A military mistake from the enemy, particularly from the US and its regional allies, will be tantamount to firing at a powder keg on which are the US and its interests, and it will set the region ablaze and burn up the US, its interests, and its allies," Brig.

Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi said.

He also stressed that Iran would never be the one to begin a war.

The comment comes after Iran on Thursday downed a US spy drone over the coastal province of Hormozgan, facing the Persian Gulf, for entering the national airspace. The US military confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace. US President Donald Trump said Iran had made a "big mistake" but later told reporters that Iran's downing of the drone was likely unintentional.