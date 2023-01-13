UrduPoint.com

Tehran Welcomes Possible Resumption Of Diplomatic Relations With Riyadh - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Tehran Welcomes Possible Resumption of Diplomatic Relations With Riyadh - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Iran welcomes the possible resumption of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, as well as the opening of embassies as part of the upcoming talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia and Iran held five rounds of talks in Baghdad to restore broken relations and find possible ways to resolve differences.

"We have never initiated a break in relations with any country in the Muslim world, including with Saudi Arabia, and we welcome the return of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh to normalcy, as well as the opening of embassies as part of the upcoming negotiations," Amirabdollahian told a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdullah Bou Habib, in Beirut.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. On the same day, crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Related Topics

World Iran Riyadh Mashhad Tehran Baghdad Beirut Same Saudi Arabia January 2016 Muslim

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

23 minutes ago
 Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ide ..

Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ideas and projects: Dubai Culture ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai reinforces position as global hub for supery ..

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for superyachts with world-class infrast ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.