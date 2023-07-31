Open Menu

Tehran Welcomes Riyadh's Peace Initiative On Ukrainian Crisis - Iran's Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Tehran welcomes Saudi Arabia's initiative to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through negotiation, spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal said that Saudi Arabia was planning to host peace talks over the Ukrainian crisis in early August. The talks are expected to take place in Jeddah and bring together representatives of up to 30 countries. The United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland and the European Union has already confirmed their participation. Russia reportedly will not be invited to the negotiations.

"We welcome any action or initiative toward developing a political resolution to put an end to the Ukrainian crisis and believe that the political resolution is the only resolution," Kanaani said according to Iran's Fars information agency.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In May 2023, during the League of Arab States' summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Riyadh's support for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and said that he is ready to act a mediator.

