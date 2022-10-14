Tehran Will Help Russian Companies Enter New Markets - Iranian Deputy Oil Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Iran will help Russian companies hit by Western sanctions to enter new markets, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Asadzadeh told Sputnik.

"We are not afraid of sanctions. There are ways out of the problem of sanctions, we know them and, using them, I hope we will help Russian companies so that they can enter new markets. I think this can lead to fruitful cooperation between both sides," Asadzadeh said.