MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Iran will soon host a meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring states and Russia, and also plans to take part in the upcoming Moscow-format negotiations on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"We hope to host a meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring states and Russia soon. We want to hold this meeting in Tehran. In addition, my Russian counterpart wants to hold a Moscow-format conference to provide political assistance to the Afghan problem resolution. We will make a positive decision on our presence at the conference," Amirabdollahian said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.