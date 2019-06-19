UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Will Not Extend 60-Day Nuclear Deal Deadline - Atomic Energy Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:13 PM

Tehran Will Not Extend 60-Day Nuclear Deal Deadline - Atomic Energy Agency

Tehran will not extend the 60-day deadline it gave to other signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal to ensure Iran's interests under the accord and will continue to partially discontinue its nuclear curtailment obligations if this condition is not met, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Tehran will not extend the 60-day deadline it gave to other signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal to ensure Iran's interests under the accord and will continue to partially discontinue its nuclear curtailment obligations if this condition is not met, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Wednesday.

"The 60-day period for the parties to the nuclear deal will not be extended, we will make the second step [on reducing obligations] in accordance with the schedule," Behrouz Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news Agency.

On May 8, exactly a year after the United States unilaterally left the accord and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union about its decision to abandon some parts of it and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement.

If this request is not met, Tehran has said it would be ready to take further measures scrap the accord.

The second stage of reducing obligations could entail Tehran suspending the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak, as required by the deal, and abandon the restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Europe China Nuclear France European Union Germany Arak Tehran United Kingdom United States May 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 54th BoG meeting

13 minutes ago

Seraiki poet Shershahi's 9th death anniversary on ..

5 minutes ago

170-bln-yuan deals signed at China-Russia Expo

5 minutes ago

Grand search operation launched at Kutcha areas i ..

5 minutes ago

Issue of Alleged Russian Spying Activities in Swit ..

5 minutes ago

Russia May Back UN Rapporteur's Offer to Continue ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.