Tehran Will Not Extend 60-Day Nuclear Deal Deadline - Atomic Energy Agency

Tehran will not extend the 60-day deadline it gave to other signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal to ensure Iran's interests under the accord and will continue to partially discontinue its nuclear curtailment obligations if this condition is not met, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Tehran will not extend the 60-day deadline it gave to other signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal to ensure Iran's interests under the accord and will continue to partially discontinue its nuclear curtailment obligations if this condition is not met, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Wednesday.

"The 60-day period for the parties to the nuclear deal will not be extended, we will make the second step [on reducing obligations] in accordance with the schedule," Behrouz Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news Agency.

On May 8, exactly a year after the United States unilaterally left the accord and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union about its decision to abandon some parts of it and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement.

If this request is not met, Tehran has said it would be ready to take further measures scrap the accord.

The second stage of reducing obligations could entail Tehran suspending the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak, as required by the deal, and abandon the restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.