Tehran's Azadi Tower Lights Up In Green And White Ahead Of Pakistan Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM
TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The famous Azadi Tower of Tehran was illuminated with the green and white colours of the Pakistani flag ahead of Pakistan Day to be celebrated on March 23.
Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran Mudassir Tipu witnessed the video mapping at the landmark, locally known as Burj Azadi.
The flags of Pakistan and Iran were displayed and the national anthems of both countries were played followed by the traditional music representing federating units of Pakistan and displaying the country's landscapes.
The colorful event was witnessed by a large number of Pakistan diaspora, students and media representative.
Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu welcomed the guests and highlighted the historical significance of Pakistan National Day. He thanked the Government of Iran for extending facilitation to celebrate this day.
He said that Pakistan was a cradle of ancient civilizations like Harappa, Moenjodaro and Indus Valley civilizations and Mehrgarh which should be linked through cultural activities and tourism promotion.
-
