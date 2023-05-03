Oil tanker Niovi, which was passing through the Strait of Hormuz under the flag of Panama, was seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) by the order of judicial authorities, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, citing Tehran's public and revolution prosecutor

Earlier in the day, the US navy said that the oil tanker departed from Dubai and was on its way toward the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when the IRGC surrounded the vessel and forced it to change the course towards the territorial waters of Iran.

Last week, a similar incident happened, when the Iranian navy seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet in the international waters of the Gulf of Oman.