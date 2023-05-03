UrduPoint.com

Tehran's Prosecutor Says Oil Tanker Niovi Seized By Judicial Authorities' Order - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Tehran's Prosecutor Says Oil Tanker Niovi Seized by Judicial Authorities' Order - Reports

Oil tanker Niovi, which was passing through the Strait of Hormuz under the flag of Panama, was seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) by the order of judicial authorities, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, citing Tehran's public and revolution prosecutor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Oil tanker Niovi, which was passing through the Strait of Hormuz under the flag of Panama, was seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) by the order of judicial authorities, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, citing Tehran's public and revolution prosecutor.

Earlier in the day, the US navy said that the oil tanker departed from Dubai and was on its way toward the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when the IRGC surrounded the vessel and forced it to change the course towards the territorial waters of Iran.

Last week, a similar incident happened, when the Iranian navy seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet in the international waters of the Gulf of Oman.

Related Topics

Iran Dubai Oman Oil Tehran Panama United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increa ..

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increase in Q1 2023 with AED 27.9 bn ..

12 minutes ago
 EU Provides Another Loan Worth $55Mln to Moldova t ..

EU Provides Another Loan Worth $55Mln to Moldova to Address 'Urgent Financial Ne ..

3 minutes ago
 ADB President reaffirms Bank's continued support f ..

ADB President reaffirms Bank's continued support for Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Swiss UBS Bank Expects to Complete Credit Suisse A ..

Swiss UBS Bank Expects to Complete Credit Suisse Acquisition by Summer - CEO

3 minutes ago
 US Private Payrolls for April Double to Expectatio ..

US Private Payrolls for April Double to Expectations But Wage Growth Slows Too - ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.