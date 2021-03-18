TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Israel's Tel Aviv has launched a mobile application that will help ensure the safety of women who walk alone on the city's streets, Ilana Michaeli, an advisor to the Tel Aviv mayor, told Sputnik.

The app, developed by Tel Aviv University, with the support of the city's mayor office, seeks to create a network of specially trained users throughout the city. If a woman registered on the app feels herself in danger, she would be able to reach out to the closest trained users in the vicinity to determine whether she requires immediate aid, police or anything else. The location of the user reaching out for help is also be shared.

"The development is aimed at guaranteeing women's safe movement around the city at all times of day in different areas and situations," Michaeli said.

The idea to create such an application was born after one of the developers ” Neta Schreiber ” after one of her friends narrowly escaped an attempted rape after disappearing from a party she was attending. The application would have not allowed such a situation to happen, Michaeli noted.

"The first function is that in case of an alarming situation, a woman can reach other girls via the application and receive support," Michaeli said.

The app was a long time in the making, the mayor's office noted, adding that its launch has no connection with the city returning to normal life after the long-term quarantine.