UrduPoint.com

Telecom Exec Linked To Myanmar Junta Gunned Down

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:25 PM

Telecom exec linked to Myanmar junta gunned down

A top executive from a major Myanmar telecoms firm was shot dead on Thursday, the military said, the most senior figure to be hit in a spate of assassinations of junta-linked officials

Yangon, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A top executive from a major Myanmar telecoms firm was shot dead on Thursday, the military said, the most senior figure to be hit in a spate of assassinations of junta-linked officials.

The finance chief of Mytel, one of the country's four main carriers and owned by the military, was gunned down outside his home in Yangon.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals seized power in a February coup, sparking massive protests and a bloody military crackdown on dissent.

Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight back, and dissidents have also targeted officials perceived to be working with the junta.

Mytel commercial chief and ex-army major Thein Aung, 56, "was killed with gunshot wounds by an armed terrorist" outside his house in the commercial hub Yangon on Thursday morning, the junta said in a statement.

His wife was also shot and was receiving treatment in hospital, it added.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Wife Myanmar Hub February From Top

Recent Stories

Huawei Shares How to Tackle Climate Change with Te ..

Huawei Shares How to Tackle Climate Change with Technology Innovation at COP26

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine, US to Sign New Charter of Strategic Partn ..

Ukraine, US to Sign New Charter of Strategic Partnership Commission - Foreign Mi ..

5 seconds ago
 NCM forecasts weather fluctuations till Monday

NCM forecasts weather fluctuations till Monday

13 minutes ago
 Unemployment rate in Philippines rises to 8.9 pct ..

Unemployment rate in Philippines rises to 8.9 pct in September

3 minutes ago
 PHP held awareness seminar at educational institut ..

PHP held awareness seminar at educational institute

3 minutes ago
 Milla promises to return to ‘magnifique’ Expo ..

Milla promises to return to ‘magnifique’ Expo 2020 Dubai for Cameroon Day in ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.