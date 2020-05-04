Telefonica, Liberty Global eye merger of UK operations

Spanish group Telefonica on Monday said it was in talks with US cable giant Liberty Global to merge their telecoms operations in the UK.

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Spanish group Telefonica on Monday said it was in talks with US cable giant Liberty Global to merge their telecoms operations in the UK.

In a statement, Madrid-based Telefonica said it was in "talks... about a possible integration" of its O2 mobile business and Liberty's Virgin Media that provides a mix of telecoms and television services, while providing caution over a deal ending up being struck.

A tie-up would marry O2's 34 million mobile phone customers with Virgin's 5.3 million broadband, pay-TV and mobile users, heaping pressure on highly-indebted British operator BT, which owns mobile brand EE.

"A merger between 02 and Virgin Media could be an additional complication for BT as telecoms, broadband and content providers all battle to win and keep customers," Russ Mould, analyst at AJ Bell told AFP.

"02 and Virgin Media are already rivals but a merger could give them a stronger combined package of services.

"BT's cash flow is already under pressure as it looks to compete on so many fronts at once when it has a lot of debt," he added.

In afternoon European trading, Telefonica shares were up 4.6 percent at 4.4 euros-- one of the only companies in positive territory on Madrid's blue-chip IBEX 35 index which was down 2.3 percent.

Virgin Media is not listed, while BT rose 1.0 percent.

The news comes after Telefonica in November announced restructuring plans to focus on its key markets in Spain, Britain, Germany and Brazil while spinning off its Latin American operations through a separate unit.

The change in strategy came after a year in which the company posted a 66-percent slide in net profit.