UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telegram App Raises $1 Bn By Selling Bonds: Founder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:58 PM

Telegram app raises $1 bn by selling bonds: founder

The encrypted messaging app Telegram has raised over $1 billion by selling bonds to foreign investors, its Russia-born founder Pavel Durov said Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The encrypted messaging app Telegram has raised over $1 billion by selling bonds to foreign investors, its Russia-born founder Pavel Durov said Tuesday.

Durov, 36, wrote on his Telegram channel that the bonds were sold to "some of the largest and most knowledgeable investors from all over the world".

He added that this will allow Telegram to grow "while sticking to its values and remaining independent".

Durov said the funds will fuel the app's monetisation strategy that was outlined in December, according to which the platform will launch paid services this year.

Telegram is a popular social media platform in a number of countries, particularly in the former Soviet Union and Iran, and is used both for private communications and sharing information and news.

It was founded in 2013 by brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov, who also founded Russia's social media network VKontakte.

According to Durov, the app had more than 500 million monthly active users at the start of January when it experienced a boom in new users after Whatsapp announced a change to its privacy policy.

Telegram refuses to cooperate with authorities and hand over encryption keys, which has resulted in its being banned in several countries, including Russia.

Moscow reversed course on the app last year, however, after more than two years of unsuccessful attempts to block it.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Social Media January December All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

31 minutes ago

Two years after defeat, IS just as dangerous, Kurd ..

3 minutes ago

Imran Khan struggling for welfare state envisioned ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Nominee for USAID Chief Vows to 'Multilatera ..

3 minutes ago

33 killed in DR Congo crackdown on rebels

3 minutes ago

Norway vetoes sale of Rolls-Royce unit to Russian ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.