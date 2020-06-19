MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov believes that the decision of Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor to unblock Telegram will result in the acceleration of the work of the messenger's apps in Russia.

On Thursday, Roskomnadzor announced it was lifting the ban on Telegram messenger in Russia.

The watchdog positively assessed Telegram's readiness to cooperate on countering terrorism and extremism.

"I expect the stability and speed of the work of Telegram mobile apps to boost in Russia. Weblinks to Telegram channels and services will become available without VPN, which will result in the increasing number of channels and chats," Durov wrote in his Telegram channel on late Thursday.

He stressed that Telegram would continue to respect the confidentiality of personal data and dialogues.